Arsenal are “hopeful” of being able to conclude a deal to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The north London side have been strongly linked with a move to land the England centre-half in recent days as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton last season as they ended up in 16th place in the table.

Arsenal are widely reported to be in talks to sign White this summer to bolster their options at the back, and reporter Sheth has now delivered the latest update on the Gunners’ pursuit of the centre-half.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on 24 June, Sheth said: “We are told Arsenal are in advanced talks with Brighton over the defender Ben White.

“You’ll remember we told you last week that Arsenal went in with a first bid of £40m. That was rejected by Brighton.

“They’ve since continued to talk with Brighton. The deal on the table is in excess of £50m.

“It’s not a done deal yet. The actual negotiations are centering around the structuring of the payment. Personal terms aren’t expected to be a problem.

“Arsenal and Ben White are hopeful that a deal can be sorted.”

Arsenal are believed to be on the lookout for a handful of new signings this summer as the Gunners look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

The north London side finished in eighth place in the table last term and missed out on a place in Europe, leaving Arteta’s men to focus purely on domestic affairs next season.

