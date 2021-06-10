Jose Mourinho offers advice to Tottenham star Harry Kane

Jose Mourinho believes that Harry Kane should remain in the Premier League next season because it is where he will be happiest.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker’s future at the north London club has become a talking point in the last few weeks amid suggestions that he could seek a move away from the club.

Kane was in top form for Spurs last season but was unable to fire them to a major trophy or a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is widely regarded as one of the top strikers in English football and it remains to be seen whether he will push for a move away from the north London side this summer.

Now, his former manager Mourinho has weighed in on the debate about Kane’s future by claiming that the England international would be best off staying in the Premier League rather than seeking a move abroad.

Speaking to The Sun, Mourinho said: “He is one of the top strikers in the world. I did enjoy it (working with Kane) very much.

“I love his partnership with [Heung-min] Son.

“I think he has to play where he is happy. And I think he is happy in England. He is a very Premier League guy.”

Kane scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in the Premier League last season as the Lilywhites finished in seventh place in the table.

