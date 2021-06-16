Gary Neville raves about Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane

Gary Neville has heaped praise on Harry Kane and has claimed that the Tottenham Hotspur star is the best English striker around “by a mile”.

The England international is widely regarded as one of the finest centre-forwards in European football and he was in top form for Spurs last term as they finished seventh in the Premier League table.

Kane, 27, scored 23 goals and made 14 assists for the Lilywhites last term as he once again underlined his importance to the north London club.

The striker played 82 minutes of England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia at the weekend as he helped Gareth Southgate’s men to claim a 1-0 victory in their group clash.

Former Manchester United star Neville has now underlined why he thinks that Kane is untouchable in the England squad on his current form.

Speaking on ITV, Neville said of Kane: “There’s not a chance that he would be subbed in a football match for England in this tournament. He’s the best centre forward in the country by a mile.

“I like (Dominic) Calvert-Lewin a lot, I think he offers something off the bench, but there’s no way he would start ahead of Harry.

“His influences on the team, his performances, his goal record… even though he was quiet in that first game, he’s mentally untouchable.”

Neville added: “He will not break a stride after that game and think, ‘oh, I’m in bad form, the press said I didn’t play well’.

“He won’t think about it at all. He’s so sure-footed, he’s solid in his mind. He’s England’s best player by an absolute mile.”

Kane, whose contract at Tottenham is due to expire in the summer of 2024, has been linked with a move to Neville’s former club Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of signings this summer as they aim to challenge for the Premier League title next term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip