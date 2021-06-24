Mauricio Pochettino could still make a return to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The north London side are on the lookout for a new manager after having parted company with Jose Mourinho towards the end of last season.

Spurs sacked Pochettino to bring in Mourinho back in November 2019 but the Portuguese coach was given his marching orders following a poor season in which the Lilywhites failed to find consistent form in the Premier League.

Pochettino is currently in charge at PSG but according to Castles, the Argentine is keen on a move away from the French club.

Castles claims that Pochettino was eyeing the Real Madrid post before Carlo Ancelotti was brought in at the Bernabeu, and the former Spurs boss would also be open to a return to north London this summer.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 22 June, Castles said: “PSG have been very strong on this. [PSG sporting director] Leonardo came out and said Pochettino is staying and there are no issues with him – they’d be working together going forward.

“We told you Pochettino tried to get the Real Madrid job and made himself available for that. He tried to get out of PSG because he hasn’t enjoyed it at the club.

“He was open to talking to Tottenham. Tottenham briefed that they were open to taking him back but PSG’s actions had cut that path off.

“What I’m being told is Pochettino is putting pressure on PSG to allow him to leave this summer regardless of Leonardo exercising that option [in his contract].

“There is at least the potential Daniel Levy can get the man back who he seems to regret sacking to get Mourinho in.

“It would certainly, from a PR perspective, wash away a terrible few weeks after a failure to appoint a range of candidates.

“If Pochettino can secure the exit, a lot will be forgiven by Spurs supporters. He does fit the description of the coach that Levy put on Tottenham’s website when he made his public apology to supporters.

“He is a better fit to that description than Nuno Espirito Santo, who I understand has been offered to Tottenham again.”

Spurs are looking to bring in a new manager to help guide them back up the Premier League table after they finished seventh and without a trophy last season.

The Lilywhites were beaten by Manchester City in the League Cup final back ad the end of April as their trophyless spell continued.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip