Gabriele Marcotti gives verdict on Tottenham link to Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling should consider a move to Tottenham as part of a deal for Harry Kane to join Man City, claims Gabriele Marcotti

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 30 June 2021, 05:40 UK
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)

Raheem Sterling should consider a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur as part of a deal for Harry Kane to head to Manchester City, according to Gabriele Marcotti.

Sterling’s future has been a talking point this summer amid suggestions that he may be on his way out of Manchester City.

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals and made seven assists in 31 Premier League games for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side last term as they won the title ahead of Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Kane’s situation at Spurs has also been a source of uncertainty in recent weeks as the striker ponders his future following Tottenham’s failure to win a major trophy in recent seasons.

It has been suggested that Sterling could be considered as part of a deal for Kane to move to Manchester City this summer, but the former Liverpool FC star is not thought to be keen on such a switch.

However, ESPN reporter Marcotti feels that Sterling would be wise to consider a move to Spurs as the uncertainty about his future at Manchester City rumbles on.

Speaking to ESPN FC on 28 June, Marcott said: “The reality is he [Sterling] has two years left and he needs to think about his future. Negotiations aren’t going great.

“If I’m Man City, I’d say, ‘you want £150m [for Kane], we can stick Sterling in there who is valued £60m-70m, you get cash and a guy who is a very good player’.

“He didn’t have a very good season but I don’t think he should be annoyed by it [being used in exchange for Kane].

“He should be more annoyed if he doesn’t get the contract he wants and they sell him somewhere else.”

Spurs finished in seventh place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last season.

