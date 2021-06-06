Thierry Henry: What I really think of Harry Kane at Tottenham

Thierry Henry believes that Harry Kane is certain to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal-scoring record if he stays in England.

The England international was once again in fine form for Tottenham Hotspur this season as he 23 goals and made 14 assists in the Premier League for the north London side.

However, Kane and Spurs once again ended up without a trophy as they finished in seventh place in the Premier League table.

Kane’s future looks set to be a relentless source of speculation this summer as the 27-year-old ponders his options ahead of next season.

Kane currently has 166 Premier League goals to his name and former Arsenal star Henry believes that the forward would be able to break Shearer’s all-time record of 260 goals if he stays in England.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Henry said: “Yes [he’s one of the best natural finishers in Premier League history], I’ll go with that.

“People thought he was going to be a one-season wonder, people said that early doors. Then he did that for two seasons, then everyone said ‘let’s do it for England’. Nobody can talk about that anymore.

“I said he’d smash Alan Shearer’s record if he stays in England. He’s that good.

“Now he has to do it, because the record of the big man is really high.”

Kane is yet to win a major trophy with Tottenham and the north London side are currently on the lookout for a new manager after they parted company with Jose Mourinho.

