Daniel Levy sends message to Tottenham Hotspur fans about Harry Kane

Daniel Levy has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur will do what is “right” for the club when it comes to Harry Kane’s future.

The 27-year-old forward is being linked with a move away from the north London side after the Lilywhites once again failed to win a major trophy this season.

Kane was in top form for Tottenham last season as he scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in the Premier League – but Spurs ended up slumping to a seventh-placed finish in the table.

The England international has been linked with a move to Manchester United recently and it has been widely reported that he wants to leave White Hart Lane in search of major trophies.

Now, Tottenham chairman Levy has delivered an update on Kane’s situation after Fabio Paratici was appointed as the north London club’s new managing director of football.

Speaking in an interview with Tottenham’s in-house media channel, Levy said of Kane’s situation: “I am never going to talk about any specific player in public.

“All I will say is his frustrations in not winning are shared by me and all the fans and players. We all want to win.

“One of the items that Fabio will have to deal with when he comes in is which players are going to be retained, which will be asked to look for other clubs.

“There is a market out there. What we want and what other clubs want is not always possible to achieve. We will do whatever is right for the club.”

Kane is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020. The striker’s current contract at Spurs is not due to expire for another three years.

