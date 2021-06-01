Tottenham want to appoint ex-Chelsea FC boss Antonio Conte as next manager - report

Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to make Antonio Conte their next manager, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 1 June 2021, 07:00 UK
Antonio Conte (Photo: The Sport Review)
Antonio Conte (Photo: Screengrab)

Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to appoint Antonio Conte as their next manager, according to a report in Italy.

The Daily Express quotes a report written by Gianluigi Longari that states Tottenham are eager to appoint Conte as their next manager.

The same article states that Tottenham are close to making a managerial appointment after having parted company with Jose Mourinho six weeks ago.

According to the same story, Conte represents an appealing option for Spurs given his record of winning top-flight titles in England and Italy.

The report goes on to reveal that Tottenham have decided to actively work on a deal to bring Conte to the north London club ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The article adds that Tottenham want to appoint Fabio Paratici as their sporting director after Conte worked with him during his stint at Juventus.

Real Madrid are also interested in potentially appointing Conte as Zinedine Zidane’s replacement at the La Liga outfit, according to the same story.

The report suggests that Conte would be a cheaper option than former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino given Paris Saint-Germain would demand hefty compensation for losing the Argentinian head coach.

Tottenham finished in seventh position in the Premier League table under Ryan Mason, who was placed in temporary charge following Mourinho’s dismissal.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Tottenham striker Harry Kane (Photo: Harry Kane / Instagram)
Tottenham want Man City striker Gabriel Jesus included as part of Harry Kane deal - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Harry Kane urges to follow Virgil van Dijk example and move to Man United
Kai Havertz
Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea FC attacker Kai Havertz 'is going to be a superstar'
Cristiano Ronaldo
Man United want Cristiano Ronaldo plus cash for Paul Pogba – report
Jurgen Klopp
Jose Enrique urges Liverpool FC to sign Raphinha this summer
Related Articles

Home »
Tottenham striker Harry Kane (Photo: Harry Kane / Instagram)
Tottenham want Man City striker Gabriel Jesus included as part of Harry Kane deal - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Harry Kane urges to follow Virgil van Dijk example and move to Man United
Kai Havertz
Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea FC attacker Kai Havertz 'is going to be a superstar'
Cristiano Ronaldo
Man United want Cristiano Ronaldo plus cash for Paul Pogba – report
Jurgen Klopp
Jose Enrique urges Liverpool FC to sign Raphinha this summer
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network