Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to appoint Antonio Conte as their next manager, according to a report in Italy.

The Daily Express quotes a report written by Gianluigi Longari that states Tottenham are eager to appoint Conte as their next manager.

The same article states that Tottenham are close to making a managerial appointment after having parted company with Jose Mourinho six weeks ago.

According to the same story, Conte represents an appealing option for Spurs given his record of winning top-flight titles in England and Italy.

The report goes on to reveal that Tottenham have decided to actively work on a deal to bring Conte to the north London club ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The article adds that Tottenham want to appoint Fabio Paratici as their sporting director after Conte worked with him during his stint at Juventus.

Real Madrid are also interested in potentially appointing Conte as Zinedine Zidane’s replacement at the La Liga outfit, according to the same story.

The report suggests that Conte would be a cheaper option than former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino given Paris Saint-Germain would demand hefty compensation for losing the Argentinian head coach.

Tottenham finished in seventh position in the Premier League table under Ryan Mason, who was placed in temporary charge following Mourinho’s dismissal.

