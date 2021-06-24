Tottenham ready to rekindle interest in Norwich defender Max Aarons - report

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to launch a fresh bid to sign Norwich full-back Max Aarons, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 24 June 2021, 08:30 UK
Spurs caretaker manager Ryan Mason (Photo: Spurs TV)
Spurs caretaker manager Ryan Mason (Photo: Spurs TV)

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to launch a fresh bid to sign Norwich City defender Max Aarons this summer, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports News is reporting that Spurs are looking to improve their options at right-back in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier is facing an uncertain future at the north London side amid reports the former PSG full-back wants to leave Spurs.

According to the same story, Spurs are interested in a potential swoop to sign ex-Chelsea FC defender Tariq Lamptey but Brighton are demanding £50m for the England Under-21 international.

Sky Sports News report that Brighton’s asking price has forced Spurs to reconsider a fresh bid for Norwich right-back Aarons in the current transfer window.

The media outlet write that the Canaries could be willing to part company with the 21-year-old for a transfer fee in the region of £30m.

The report reveals, however, that the Championship winners are looking to get Aarons to commit to a new long-term deal to fend off interest from potential suitors ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Manchester United and Everton are also interested in Aarons following his influential performances at Carrow Road, according to the story.

Aarons scored two goals and made two assists in 45 games in the Championship last term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Timo Werner
Thomas Tuchel makes decision about future of Timo Werner - report
Mikel Arteta
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal keen on signing defender Edmond Tapsoba
Paul Pogba
Man United will fail with proposal to swap Paul Pogba for Raphael Varane - report
Spain legend Sergio Ramos (Photo: @sergioramos / Instagram)
'I'm shocked': Steve Nicol reacts to Man United link to Sergio Ramos
Football transfer gossip
Transfer rumours: Chelsea FC keen on Jack Grealish, Arsenal close in on Ben White
Related Articles

Home »
Timo Werner
Thomas Tuchel makes decision about future of Timo Werner - report
Mikel Arteta
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal keen on signing defender Edmond Tapsoba
Paul Pogba
Man United will fail with proposal to swap Paul Pogba for Raphael Varane - report
Spain legend Sergio Ramos (Photo: @sergioramos / Instagram)
'I'm shocked': Steve Nicol reacts to Man United link to Sergio Ramos
Football transfer gossip
Transfer rumours: Chelsea FC keen on Jack Grealish, Arsenal close in on Ben White
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network