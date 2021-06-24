Tottenham Hotspur are ready to launch a fresh bid to sign Norwich City defender Max Aarons this summer, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports News is reporting that Spurs are looking to improve their options at right-back in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier is facing an uncertain future at the north London side amid reports the former PSG full-back wants to leave Spurs.

According to the same story, Spurs are interested in a potential swoop to sign ex-Chelsea FC defender Tariq Lamptey but Brighton are demanding £50m for the England Under-21 international.

Sky Sports News report that Brighton’s asking price has forced Spurs to reconsider a fresh bid for Norwich right-back Aarons in the current transfer window.

The media outlet write that the Canaries could be willing to part company with the 21-year-old for a transfer fee in the region of £30m.

The report reveals, however, that the Championship winners are looking to get Aarons to commit to a new long-term deal to fend off interest from potential suitors ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Manchester United and Everton are also interested in Aarons following his influential performances at Carrow Road, according to the story.

Aarons scored two goals and made two assists in 45 games in the Championship last term.

