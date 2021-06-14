Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival Fiorentina for the signing of Stuttgart forward Nico Gonzalez in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Sky Sport Italia is reporting that Spurs are involved in the race for the Argentina international’s signature as Tottenham look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Tottenham are competing with Serie A side Fiorentina for Gonzalez’s signature but La Viola have already stolen a march on the Premier League side.

According to the same story, Fiorentina have made a £21.5m offer for Gonzalez to move into pole position to sign the Stuttgart forward this summer.

Sky Sport Italia add that Brighton are also interested in a potential swoop to sign the Stuttgart forward.

The Italian media outlet don’t believe Spurs have put forward a concrete proposal despite Fiorentina firming up their interest in the 23-year-old.

Gonzalez scored six times and made two assists in 15 games in the Bundesliga last term.

The Argentina international has netted 23 goals in 74 games in all competitions over the past three seasons in the German top flight.

Gonzalez has been capped five times by Argentina.

Spurs are facing transfer speculation surrounding Harry Kane amid talk of the England international moving to another Premier League club this summer.

