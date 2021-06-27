Tottenham Hotspur have placed Rangers boss Steven Gerrard on their list of contenders to become the next Spurs manager, although former Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is the leading candidate, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard is reporting that Nuno has emerged as the frontrunner to fill the managerial void left by Jose Mourinho at the north London side following his dismissal in the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici is a fan of the Portuguese head coach and the Italian has a good working relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes.

According to the same story, the north London side still have work to do to finalise a deal with Nuno and there are no guarantees that the ex-Wolves manager will end up with the job.

The Evening Standard goes on to report that Spurs have placed Gerrard on their radar after the former Liverpool FC captain led Rangers to their first Scottish Premier League title in 10 years.

The report goes on to add that Brighton boss Graham Potter is also another potential consideration for Spurs.

Tottenham finished in seventh place in the Premier League table last term.

Spurs have already been linked with Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso and Julen Lopetegui this summer.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip