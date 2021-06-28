Tottenham make contact with Bologna about Takehiro Tomiyasu - report

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign Bologna's Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to a report

Transfer Agent
Transfer Agent
Monday 28 June 2021, 07:00 UK
Spurs caretaker manager Ryan Mason (Photo: Spurs TV)
Spurs caretaker manager Ryan Mason (Photo: Spurs TV)

Tottenham Hotspur are in contact with Bologna about signing Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Spurs are looking at the versatile Bologna defender as a potential recruit to bolster the north London side’s backline ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Tottenham are looking at a number of different options to bolster their options at right-back ahead of the upcoming top-flight campaign.

According to the same story, Spurs are interested in Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey but the former Chelsea FC man is likely to cost around £35m to sign.

The Daily Mail highlight that Tomiyasu could be available to sign for as little as £15m this summer.

The media outlet suggest that the Japan international’s ability to play at centre-half and right-back is sure to appeal to the north London outfit.

Serge Aurier is likely to depart Tottenham this summer following an inconsistent spell in the English capital, according to the report.

The 22-year-old Japan international scored two goals in 31 games in Serie A in the 2020-21 season.

Bologna signed the Japanese defender in a £7m deal from Belgian side Sint-Truidense in June 2019.

Tomiyasu has been a regular in the Bologna starting XI over the past two seasons.

