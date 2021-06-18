Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a potential deal to sign Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey this summer, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Spurs are keeping tabs on the former Chelsea FC full-back following his impressive performances for the Seagulls in the Premier League since his move to the Amex Stadium.

The same article states that the north London side are looking to secure a replacement for Serge Aurier as the former Paris Saint-Germain defender edges towards the exit door at Tottenham.

The story points out that Aurier has been an erratic performer for Spurs since the Ivory Coast international moved to Tottenham and Matt Doherty has struggled to establish himself in the first team despite a big-money move from Wolves last year.

Sky Sports report that Spurs view Lamptey as a potential valuable addition to the Tottenham team following the appointment of director of football Fabio Paratici.

Lamptey moved to Brighton from Chelsea FC in the January transfer window in 2020.

The 20-year-old has scored one goal and has made two assists in 19 games in the Premier League since becoming a Brighton player.

Lamptey made just three appearances for Chelsea FC before his switch to the south coast of England.

