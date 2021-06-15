The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include the latest on Jadon Sancho’s future as he continued to be linked with a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

Also in the headlines is Arsenal’s interest in Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as the clock ticks down on his contract with Juventus.

Arsenal have had their opening offer of around £13m for Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 21, turned down by Anderlecht. (HLN via Metro)

Manchester United are being linked with a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain and Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 34. (Marca)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, insists that he is not concentrating on his future after being linked with a possible return to Manchester United this summer. His Juve contract is set to expire in the summer of next year. (Metro)

Midfielder Granit Xhaka’s proposed transfer from Arsenal to AS Roma is not expected to be completed any time soon because the two clubs have reached a stalemate in negotiations over a move for the 28-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport via The Daily Express)

Chelsea FC are now leading the race to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish this summer as they aim to beat both Manchester clubs to the 25-year-old England international’s signature. (Fichajes via The Daily Mirror)

Liverpool FC are being linked with a move to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Pascal Gross, 30. (Tuttomercato)

Jadon Sancho expects to sign for Manchester United this summer, despite Borussia Dortmund rejecting a £67m bid for the 21-year-old from the Red Devils. The Bundesliga side want a fee of £77m with add-ons. (The Manchester Evening News)

