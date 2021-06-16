The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include the latest on Martin Odegaard’s future after his loan spell at Arsenal from Real Madrid came to an end.

Also in the news is Manchester United’s apparent interest in bringing Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford from Juventus this summer.

Martin Odegaard, 22, will be staying at Real Madrid next season and won’t be making his loan move to Arsenal a permanent one. (The Athletic)

Manchester United have offered 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo £17m a year to return to the club from Juventus in a deal that could mean Paul Pogba, 28, heads the other way. (Gazzetta dello Sport via The Daily Mail)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana but have yet to make an offer as interest from other clubs grows in the 25-year-old Cameroon international. (Goal)

Winger Raheem Sterling, 26, expects to stay at Manchester City despite being linked with a move away from the The Etihad this summer. (The Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal have not made contact with Juventus about re-signing midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, this summer, with the Welshman set to leave the Serie A side. (Goal)

Aston Villa are pondering a deal to re-sign Inter Milan full-back Ashley Young, 35, this summer. (The Athletic)

