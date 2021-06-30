The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include Arsenal’s interest in Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga as the Gunners eye their first major signings of the summer transfer window.

Also in the news is Manchester United’s bid to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea FC’s apparent interest in landing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Manchester United are close to completing a deal to sign Jadon Sancho, 21, after Borussia Dortmund accepted a £73.1m offer for the England international. (WAZ via Metro)

Chelsea FC are ready to hijack Manchester United’s bid to sign Real Madrid centre-half Raphael Varane, 28, who is out of contract next summer. (Eurosport)

Arsenal are closing in on a £17m deal to sign Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 21. (Sky Sport Italia via Metro)

Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, 24. (Sport via The Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are set to make an official bid for 23-year-old Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale once Euro 2020 is over. (The Star)

Manchester United sent a scout to watch Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 26, as France lost their Euro 2020 last-16 encounter with Switzerland on Monday night. (The Daily Star)

Arsenal are poised to complete the signings of Benfica defender Nuno Tavares and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, both 21, as they kick off their summer spending. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter)

