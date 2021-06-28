The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include Arsenal’s apparent interest in signing Leicester midfielder Dennis Praet, as well as Granit Xhaka’s situation at the north London club.

Also in the news is Jesse Lingard’s Manchester United future, and Liverpool FC’s interest in signing Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman.

Manchester City may turn their attentions to signing FC Barcelona and France forward Antoine Griezmann, 30, as an alternative to Harry Kane. (Fichajes)

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, 28, has hinted at his desire to leave Arsenal and sign for AS Roma this summer. (Look via Metro)

Manchester United have offered midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, a new three-year deal after his successful loan spell at West Ham United last season. (The Daily Mirror)

Liverpool FC have opened talks with Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman, 25, about a move to Anfield in the summer transfer window. (Sport1 via Metro)

Manchester United are ready to meet with Eduardo Camavinga’s representatives next week to pursue a deal for the 18-year-old Rennes midfielder. (RMC via The Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are ready to rekindle interest in signing 27-year-old Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Dennis Praet this summer. (The Athletic via The Daily Express)

Manchester United and Leicester City are battling it out to sign Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith, 16, in the summer transfer window. (The Daily Mirror)

