Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to make their first signings of the summer, with bids having been made by the Gunners for Brighton defender Ben White, 23, and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Lokonga, 21. (Goal)

Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with a possible move to sign 24-year-old AS Roma and Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid asked about the availability of Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe, 20, in discussions about the future of Martin Odegaard. (CBS Sports via The Daily Mirror)

Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, 21, ahead of a possible bid this summer. (The Daily Express)

Manchester United have made an opening bid of £50m for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane – but Real want at least £80m for the 28-year-old. (The Manchester Evening News)

Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi, 22, has “verbally agreed” to join Chelsea FC this summer. (Ekram Konur via The Sun)

