Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include Arsenal’s apparent interest in signing French playmaker Nabil Fekir from Real Betis.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are thought to be stepping up their bid to sign Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi as Thomas Tuchel looks to strengthen his squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign French midfielder Nabil Fekir, 27, from Real Betis, but the Gunners are currently some way short of the Spanish club’s valuation of the player. (AS)

Leeds United are planning a move to sign Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet, 24, this summer, but the West Yorkshire side do not want to shell out the current asking price of £20m. (The Sun)

Liverpool FC are currently leading the race to sign Juventus defender Cristian Romero, 23, this summer. (Calciomercato via TEAMtalk)

Chelsea FC have made an improved bid to sign Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi, 22, including £43m cash plus Emerson Palmieri. (Corriere dello Sport via The Daily Express)

Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, 33, will have to take a pay cut of £70,000 a week if he wants to stay at Manchester United beyond the end of his contact this summer. (The Daily Star)

English midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he wants to stay and fight for his place at Manchester United next season after his loan spell at West Ham United. (Football365)

