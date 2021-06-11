The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include Arsenal reported interest in signing RB Leipzig right-back Tyler Adams, plus the latest on Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future.

Liverpool FC are also said to have overtaken Manchester United in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Cristian Romero this summer.

Manchester United have opened talks with representatives of 28-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba about a new contract at Old Trafford. His current deal expires next summer. (Sky Sports)

However, Pogba himself has insisted that he is yet to receive a “concrete offer” from Manchester United about a new deal. (Metro)

Arsenal are considering a move to sign RB Leipzig right-back Tyler Adams, 22, this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge at The Emirates. (The Athletic)

AC Milan have agreed a two-year deal with Chelsea FC striker Olivier Giroud, 34. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are pondering a move to sign Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. The 21-year-old Belgian is also attracting interest from Monaco, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen. (Sudinfo)

Liverpool FC are leading Manchester United in the race to sign 23-year-old Atalanta midfielder Cristian Romero this summer. (Calciomercato via TEAMtalk)

Arsenal could miss out on signing Feyenoord attacker Orkun Kokcu this summer after Serie A side Roma stepped up their interest in the 20-year-old. (The Daily Mail)

