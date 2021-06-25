The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include Arsenal’s big-money attempt to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion as they look to strengthen their options at the back.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are thought to be interested in a deal to land PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad.

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign 23-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White in a deal worth in excess of £50m. (Sky Sports News)

Liverpool FC could make a bid for Kylian Mbappe as the 22-year-old forward has told Paris Saint-Germain he wants to leave the club this summer. (The Daily Star)

Chelsea FC are the most likely club to land Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, 22, this summer as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his first full season at Stamford Bridge. (ABC Sevilla via TEAMtalk)

Arsenal have reached out to Alexander Isak’s representatives about a potential deal for the 21-year-old Real Sociedad forward this summer. (AS via Metro)

Liverpool FC are targeting a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen, 22, this summer. (Sky Sport Germany via The Daily Express)

Arsenal are looking to make a bid for 23-year-old Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who is currently on duty with Italy at Euro 2020. (Gazzetta dello Sport via The Daily Star)

Leeds United are interested in a potential deal to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton, 22. (RedGol via The Daily Mail)

