Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include the latest on Granit Xhaka’s future, plus Arsenal’s interest in signing Brighton defender Ben White.

Also in the news is Liverpool FC’s link to Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus, and Chelsea FC’s reported interest in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

Arsenal are lining up a move to sign Brighton and Hove Albion and England centre-half Ben White, 23, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defensive options at The Emirates. (The Athletic)

Liverpool FC are in talks with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach to sign Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus, 24, this summer. (Sport1)

Arsenal will firm up their interest in Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma, 24, this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options. (90min)

Granit Xhaka has insisted that he is not getting distracted by the speculation about his future as the Arsenal midfielder, 28, continues to be linked with a transfer to AS Roma. (The Evening Standard)

Chelsea FC are exploring a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, this summer – but Manchester United and Juventus remain the favourites to land the Spain international. (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal are considering making a move to sign Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23, from Serie A side Sassuolo. (Sky Sport Italia via Metro)

Arsenal have opened talks with defender Kieran Tierney, 24, over a contract extension at The Emirates. The Scot’s current deal expires in the summer of 2024. (Football.London)

