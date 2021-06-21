The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include Chelsea FC’s apparent interest in signing Wolves winger Adama Traore, with the Blues also keen on offering N’Golo Kante a new and improved contract.

Also in the news is the latest in Manchester United’s long-running bid to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea FC are set to offer France midfielder N’Golo Kante, 30, a lucrative new contract after his excellent recent form. (Fabrizio Romano via The Daily Mail)

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez, 27. (Marca)

Thomas Tuchel has asked the Chelsea FC board to look into signing Wolves winger Adama Traore, 25, this summer. (AS via The Birmingham Mail)

Manchester United are prepared to make midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, the highest-paid player in the Premier League with a new deal worth as much as £400,000 a week. (The Sun)

Arsenal could use Lucas Torreira as a makeweight in a player-plus-cash offer for Lazio forward Joaquin Correa, 26. (Il Messaggero via The Daily Star)

Borussia Dortmund have given Manchester United a take-it-or-leave-it asking price of £77m plus add-ons for England winger Jadon Sancho, 21. (talkSPORT)

Arsenal have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move to sign Portugal striker Andre Silva, 25. (Transfer Window Podcast, via The Daily Express)

