Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include Manchester United’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, and Chelsea FC’s link to Erling Haaland.

There is also an update about Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who continues to be linked with a possible move away from the north London club this summer.

Manchester United are moving closer to finally agreeing a blockbuster deal to sign Jadon Sancho, 21, from Borussia Dortmund. The German club’s asking price has been reduced to £80m plus add-ons. (The Times)

Chelsea FC have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund about a possible £170m move to sign Erling Haaland, 20. Tammy Abraham, 23, could be part of the deal after the striker fell down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel. (The Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will not accept player exchange deals for 27-year-old striker Harry Kane – including Manchester City’s offer of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. (The Sun)

Manchester City are keen on a move to sign Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish, 25, this summer. (ESPN)

Arsenal are poised to rival Manchester United for the signature of England and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier, 30, this summer. (Metro)

