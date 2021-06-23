The Grapevine

Transfer rumours: Chelsea FC keen on Jack Grealish, Arsenal close in on Ben White

Chelsea FC are keen on signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer, plus other transfer gossip

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 23 June 2021, 09:24 UK
Football transfer gossip
The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include Chelsea FC’s link to England and Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

Also in the news is Arsenal’s apparent interest in landing England defender Ben White, while Tottenham are keeping tabs on Norwich defender Max Aarons.

Chelsea FC have a “concrete interest” in signing England international Jack Grealish, 25, from Aston Villa this summer despite potential competition from Manchester City. (Football Insider)

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to launch a fresh bid to sign Norwich City defender Max Aarons, 21, this summer. (Sky Sports News)

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Brighton defender Ben White, 23, that could push William Saliba, 20, towards the exit door at The Emirates. (football.london)

Free agent Sergio Ramos would prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain rather than Manchester United or Chelsea FC this summer, with the 35-year-old defender set to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer. (AS)

Chelsea FC are considering a bid for Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno, 29, if the Blues fail to get a deal for Erling Haaland, 20, over the line this summer. (Fichajes via The Daily Mirror)

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, 26, isn’t willing to consider a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer as part of a deal to bring Harry Kane, 27, to The Etihad. (ESPN)

Liverpool FC defender Nathaniel Phillips, 24, is attracting interest from Brighton, Burnley, Newcastle United and Southampton. (Goal)

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Jadon Sancho
Fabrizio Romano updates Man United fans on Jadon Sancho situation
Mikel Arteta
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal keen on signing defender Edmond Tapsoba
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano delivers latest update on Chelsea FC’s interest in Achraf Hakimi
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal in touch with Andre Onana's agent about possible move
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel asks Chelsea FC board to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore - report
Related Articles

Home »
Jadon Sancho
Fabrizio Romano updates Man United fans on Jadon Sancho situation
Mikel Arteta
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal keen on signing defender Edmond Tapsoba
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano delivers latest update on Chelsea FC’s interest in Achraf Hakimi
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal in touch with Andre Onana's agent about possible move
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel asks Chelsea FC board to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore - report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network