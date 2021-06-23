The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include Chelsea FC’s link to England and Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

Also in the news is Arsenal’s apparent interest in landing England defender Ben White, while Tottenham are keeping tabs on Norwich defender Max Aarons.

Chelsea FC have a “concrete interest” in signing England international Jack Grealish, 25, from Aston Villa this summer despite potential competition from Manchester City. (Football Insider)

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to launch a fresh bid to sign Norwich City defender Max Aarons, 21, this summer. (Sky Sports News)

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Brighton defender Ben White, 23, that could push William Saliba, 20, towards the exit door at The Emirates. (football.london)

Free agent Sergio Ramos would prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain rather than Manchester United or Chelsea FC this summer, with the 35-year-old defender set to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer. (AS)

Chelsea FC are considering a bid for Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno, 29, if the Blues fail to get a deal for Erling Haaland, 20, over the line this summer. (Fichajes via The Daily Mirror)

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, 26, isn’t willing to consider a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer as part of a deal to bring Harry Kane, 27, to The Etihad. (ESPN)

Liverpool FC defender Nathaniel Phillips, 24, is attracting interest from Brighton, Burnley, Newcastle United and Southampton. (Goal)

