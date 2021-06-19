The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include Chelsea FC’s interest in signing Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi as they compete with PSG for the defender’s signature.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are pondering a potential swoop for Spain legend Sergio Ramos, while Arsenal are set to reward Kieran Tierney with a new long-term contract.

Manchester United have registered their interest in signing Sergio Ramos, 35, after the central defender parted company with Real Madrid this week. (Get French Football News via 90Min)

Arsenal are ready to rekindle their interest in Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, 22, in the summer transfer window. (The Sun)

Chelsea FC are making progress in their bid to sign 22-year-old right-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan this summer, with PSG also interested. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are close to tying down Scottish full-back Kieran Tierney, 24, to a new five-year contract at The Emirates. (The Daily Mail)

Chelsea FC have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 21, this summer. (AS via The Daily Express)

Manchester United could give up on their pursuit of Real Madrid centre-half Raphael Varane, 28, and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier, 30, due to the high prices being quoted by the Spanish clubs. (ESPN)

Paris Saint-Germain are to make renewed attempts to sign Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, this summer. (Le Parisien)

