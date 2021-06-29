The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include Chelsea FC’s apparent interest in signing FC Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Also in the news is Arsenal’s link to Italy and Torino striker Andrea Belotti, plus Liverpool FC are eyeing a possible deal to land FC Porto midfielder Otavio.

Arsenal one of four clubs considering a move to sign Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 27, this summer. (Tuttosport via 90Min)

Liverpool FC could quickly secure a deal for 26-year-old FC Porto midfielder Otavio, with the deadline on his release clause approaching. (A Bola via The Daily Star)

Arsenal have rejected a second bid from Aston Villa for 20-year-old midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023. (The Evening Standard)

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential deal to sign FC Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 31, this summer. (Le10Sport via The Sun)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are two of four Premier League clubs with an interest in Inter Milan striker Martin Satriano, 20. (The Daily Mail)

Leeds United have opened negotiations with La Liga giants FC Barcelona over a deal to sign 24-year-old defender Junior Firpo. (The Daily Mail)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares, 21, ahead of a potential summer bid. (Sky Sports)

