The Grapevine

Transfer rumours: Chelsea FC tracking Miralem Pjanic, Arsenal eye Andrea Belotti

Chelsea FC are keeping tabs on FC Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic, while Arsenal are interested in a deal for Italy striker Andrea Belotti, plus other transfer gossip

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 29 June 2021, 09:00 UK
Football transfer gossip
The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include Chelsea FC’s apparent interest in signing FC Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Also in the news is Arsenal’s link to Italy and Torino striker Andrea Belotti, plus Liverpool FC are eyeing a possible deal to land FC Porto midfielder Otavio.

Arsenal one of four clubs considering a move to sign Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 27, this summer. (Tuttosport via 90Min)

Liverpool FC could quickly secure a deal for 26-year-old FC Porto midfielder Otavio, with the deadline on his release clause approaching. (A Bola via The Daily Star)

Arsenal have rejected a second bid from Aston Villa for 20-year-old midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023. (The Evening Standard)

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential deal to sign FC Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 31, this summer. (Le10Sport via The Sun)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are two of four Premier League clubs with an interest in Inter Milan striker Martin Satriano, 20. (The Daily Mail)

Leeds United have opened negotiations with La Liga giants FC Barcelona over a deal to sign 24-year-old defender Junior Firpo. (The Daily Mail)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares, 21, ahead of a potential summer bid. (Sky Sports)

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Mikel Arteta
Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans about his future
Kieran Trippier speaks at England media conference (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Fabrizio Romano: Man United still keen on signing Kieran Trippier
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Declan Rice replies when asked about Chelsea FC and Man United links
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Ben White responds to Arsenal transfer talk
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Duncan Castles: Arsenal interest in Ben White being 'driven' by Mikel Arteta
Related Articles

Home »
Mikel Arteta
Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans about his future
Kieran Trippier speaks at England media conference (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Fabrizio Romano: Man United still keen on signing Kieran Trippier
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Declan Rice replies when asked about Chelsea FC and Man United links
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Ben White responds to Arsenal transfer talk
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Duncan Castles: Arsenal interest in Ben White being 'driven' by Mikel Arteta
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network