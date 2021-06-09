The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review's daily football transfer news and rumour round-up.

Today’s headlines include Liverpool FC’s reported interest in signing Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Also in the news is Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the summer window, as he looks to add to his squad at Stamford Bridge ahead of his first full season in charge in south west London.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are set to be considering letting Hector Bellerin leave The Emirates this summer.

Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel wants to add four players to his squad this summer. Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, 20, is his first choice to bolster his options up front. (Metro)

Arsenal have set a £20m asking price for Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin, with Atletico Madrid and Real Betis among the clubs interested in signing the 26-year-old this summer. (CBS Sport)

Liverpool FC have made a £25.8m bid for Roma captain and Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 24, as they look to replace the outgoing Georginio Wijnaldum this summer. (Corriere dello Sport via The Sun)

Liverpool FC are also interested in a deal to sign 21-year-old Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira as they look to further strengthen their options in the middle of the park. (UOL Esporte via The Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal have opened discussions with Wolves over a potential move for midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, as the Gunners look for a possible replacement for Granit Xhaka, who could be heading to AS Roma. (Goal)

Chelsea FC are open to selling England international Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, this summer, with German side Bayern Munich having reignited their interest in signing the teenager. (The Times)

