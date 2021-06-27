The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include Manchester City’s apparent interest in landing Chelsea FC full-back Reece James.

Also in the news is Manchester United’s reported interest in signing Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga, as well as Liverpool FC’s link to PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Arsenal remain “hopeful” of being able to conclude a deal to sign 23-year-old defender Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. (Sky Sports via The Sport Review)

Declan Rice insists he is focused on England’s Euro 2020 campaign rather than the speculation surrounding his future at West Ham. The 22-year-old midfielder has been linked to both Chelsea FC and Manchester United. (Metro)

Manchester City have added Chelsea FC right-back Reece James, 21, to their transfer summer wish-list. (The Athletic)

Manchester United are looking at a potential deal to sign Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga, 18, once the Red Devils have wrapped up Jadon Sancho’s transfer. (The Daily Mail)

Manchester United are set to double Jadon Sancho’s wages to £250,000 a week if the 21-year-old England international completes a move to Old Trafford this summer. (The Daily Star)

Tottenham Hotspur are in contact with Bologna about signing Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, 22. (The Daily Mail)

Liverpool FC have asked about the availability of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe as the Premier League side look to rival Real Madrid for the 22-year-old France international. (Marca)

