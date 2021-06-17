The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include the latest on Manchester United’s interest in signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Also in the news is Chelsea FC’s link to Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi and Arsenal’s interest in signing Ben White from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

Manchester United have had their opening bid for full-back Kieran Trippier, 30, turned down by Atletico Madrid. The Spanish club are said to be holding out for a transfer fee of £35m. (The Guardian)

Chelsea FC have offered £51.5m plus Marcos Alonso in a bid to sign Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi, 22. (La Repubblica)

Brighton and Hove Albion have rejected a £40m bid from Arsenal for 23-year-old England defender Ben White. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City and Manchester United are among four possible destinations for outgoing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos this summer after the 35-year-old defender failed to agree a new deal at The Bernabeu. (AS)

Arsenal look unlikely to sign Martin Odegaard, 22, this summer, with the midfielder determined to stay at Real Madrid following his six-month loan spell with the Gunners. (AS)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion and England Under-21 right-back Tariq Lamptey, 20, this summer. (Sky Sports)

William Saliba, 20, does not feature in Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans for Arsenal and the north Londoners are hoping to offload the centre-half this summer. (L’Equipe via Metro)

