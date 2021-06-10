The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include the latest on Manchester United’s interest in signing Atalanta central defender Cristian Romero.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to have joined the Premier League race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White.

Chelsea FC are also being linked with a move to sign Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi.

Manchester United have had a bid of £39m for 23-year-old central defender Cristian Romero rejected by Serie A side Atalanta. The Italian side are said to be holding out for a fee of £52m. (Tuttosport via The Daily Mail)

Arsenal have now joined Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in wanting to sign Brighton defender Ben White, 23, this summer. (The Daily Mirror)

Chelsea FC want to sign Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi, 22, who has also been attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain. (The Times)

FC Barcelona are pondering a swoop for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, 26, who could be brought in as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele. (Sport)

Leeds United are thinking about a move to sign Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed, 26, this summer. (The Daily Mail)

Arsenal are in talks to offload both Granit Xhaka, 28, and Hector Bellerin, 26, as they look to raise funds to make a summer move for 24-year-old Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. (Sky Italia via The Daily Mail)

Rio Ferdinand does not think a return to Manchester United for Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, this summer is on the cards. (The Sun)

