Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include Manchester City’s interest in signing Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane.

Also in the news is the latest on Manchester United’s interest in Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane, plus the Red Devils are also said to be keen on landing Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

Manchester United are leading Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign 28-year-old France defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer. (The Daily Star via The Daily Express)

Manchester City have launched a £100m bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, 27. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres, 24, this summer. (The Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool FC currently have no plans to sell 25-year-old Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas this summer despite his lack of first-team action last season. (The Liverpool Echo)

Real Madrid will turn down Manchester United’s proposal to swap Paul Pogba, 28, for Raphael Varane, also 28, in the 2021 summer transfer window. (AS via Metro)

Liverpool FC are looking to secure a £10m transfer fee for right-back Neco Williams, 20, as four Premier League clubs jostle to land the Wales international this summer. (The Athletic)

Manchester United remain interested in signing defender Kieran Trippier, 30, from Atletico Madrid this summer after having an initial offer turned down. (Fabrizio Romano via The Sport Review)

