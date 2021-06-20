The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include Manchester United’s continued interest in Borussia Dortmund and England star Jadon Sancho.

Also in the news is Chelsea FC’s link to Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi, and Manchester United’s bid to land Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea FC are hoping to use Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 25, as a makeweight in a deal to sign Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi, 22. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United are facing a transfer battle with Paris Saint-Germain for 30-year-old Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City are set to make a £100m take-it-or-leave-it offer for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, 27. (The Daily Star)

Manchester United have made an improved offer of more than £75m for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, 21, as the Red Devils look to land the England international this summer. (The Daily Mail)

Arsenal could trigger Jesus Corona’s £21.4m contract release clause to sign the FC Porto midfielder this summer. (The Daily Mail via Metro)

Manchester United are worried that Paul Pogba, 28, will run down the final year of his contract and leave them for free next summer, with talks over a new deal at a deadlock. (The Daily Mirror)

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip