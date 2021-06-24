The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho.

Also in the news is the future of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who continues to be linked with a possible move to the Premier League this summer.

Manchester United are the most likely club to sign France defender Raphael Varane, 28, this summer but Real Madrid’s £40m asking price has opened the door to interest from Chelsea FC and Manchester City. (The Athletic)

Manchester United are on the brink of signing Jadon Sancho, 21, after agreeing to pay Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for the England international. (Bild via The Daily Mail)

Arsenal are hoping to secure Emile Smith Rowe’s long-term future amid growing interest in the England Under-21 international. The 20-year-old’s current contract at The Emirates expires in the summer of 2023. (football.london)

Manchester City have offered Tottenham Hotspur a choice of five players to include in a potential deal for striker Harry Kane, 27. (The Athletic)

Arsenal want to sign 18-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of Lyon forward Houssem Aouar this summer. (Le10Sport via Metro)

Liverpool FC have a “very real” interest in signing Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, 26. (The Athletic)

Manchester United are yet to hold official talks with 28-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba about extending his contract beyond next summer. (Transfer Window Podcast via The Sport Review)

