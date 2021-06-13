The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include the latest update on Manchester United’s bid to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund.

Also in the headlines is Arsenal’s interest in Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku has responded to suggestions that he could return to Chelsea FC this summer.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 21, as the Gunners look to bolster their midfield ahead of next season. (The Athletic via The Daily Mail)

Manchester United are working on a new deal to sign England attacker Jadon Sancho, 21, including “more success bonuses” after Borussia Dortmund rejected the Red Devils’ initial bid last week. (The Sunday Times)

Arsenal have sounded out Manchester United about a possible move to sign midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, this summer after his quiet first season at Old Trafford. (90Min)

Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are facing competition from Leicester City for the signing of RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka, 22, this summer. (The Daily Express)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is open to the prospect of selling 29-year-old goalkeeper Bernd Leno this summer. (The Daily Mirror via Metro)

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, has played down the chances of a potential move back to Chelsea FC this summer, insisting he is happy at Inter Milan. (HLN via The Daily Mail)

Club Brugge’s Noa Lang, 21, is a “concrete target” for Leeds United as they step up plans to bring in six new signings this summer. (Football Insider)

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip