Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include Manchester United’s apparent interest in signing Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane, who is approaching the end of his contract in Spain.

Also in the news is Manchester United’s long-running pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, and Arsenal’s interest in Brighton defender Ben White and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane, 28, wants to complete a move to Manchester United this summer. His contract at the Bernabeu is set to expire next year. (The Independent)

Manchester United could finally complete a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, 21, in the next two weeks. (The Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal have failed with a second bid for 23-year-old Brighton defender Ben White. The Gunners are said to have offered £42m plus £3m in add-ons. (The Sun via Metro)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could offload Manchester United duo Donny van de Beek, 24, and Anthony Martial, 25, in the 2021 summer transfer window. (ESPN)

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Renato Sanches’ situation at Lille following the 23-year-old Portugal midfielder’s impressive performances at Euro 2020. (90Min)

Timo Werner’s agent has insisted that the German striker, 25, will remain at Chelsea FC beyond this summer, despite being linked with Real Madrid. (Sport1 via The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur want to sign a centre-half this summer, with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, 22, and Lyon’s Joachim Andersen, 25, among their targets. (The Guardian)

