Arsenal face competition from Liverpool FC for Sander Berge - report

Arsenal are in a battle with Liverpool FC and Napoli to sign Norway playmaker Sander Berge, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 4 July 2021, 08:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are facing competition from Liverpool FC and Napoli in the race to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to a report in England.

Local newspaper The Sheffield Star, as quoted by the Sun, is reporting that Arsenal are monitoring Berge’s situation at Sheffield United in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal are looking at Berge as a potential replacement for AS Roma-bound Granit Xhaka ahead of Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge.

According to the same story, the Gunners are facing a lot of competition for Berge given that Liverpool FC are weighing up a move for the Norway international.

The Sheffield Star reveals that Berge is also attracting interest from Serie A duo Napoli and Lazio as the 23-year-old looks to leave the relegated side.

The article states that the Blades are looking to offload their record signing in order to raise funds to overhaul their squad following their return to the Championship.

Berge has a £35m contract release clause that could appeal to Arsenal or Liverpool FC, according to the report.

The Sheffield Star reveal that Arsenal have already failed with a £17.2m offer for Berge this summer.

Berge has scored two goals and made two assists in 18 months at Sheffield United.

