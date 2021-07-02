Arsenal have not yet made a formal offer to sign Andre Silva from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in bringing the 25-year-old striker to The Emirates this summer as they look to bolster their options in attack ahead of next season.

Arsenal are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new recruits this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge at The Emirates in the wake of their eighth-placed finish last term.

Silva was on international duty with Portugal at Euro 2020 and he scored an impressive 28 goals and made five assists in 32 Bundesliga games last season.

Reporter Castles is now claiming that Arsenal’s interest in signing Silva is likely to hinge on whether they will be able to offload striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer or not.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 30 June, Castles said: “I can tell you that when it comes to one of the strikers they’re interested in signing as a replacement for Lacazette, they’ve still not put a formal offer on the table to Eintracht Frankfurt for Andre Silva.

“There has been some reporting that Frankfurt have agreed to sell Silva to RB Leipzig. Now, it’s something we’ve mentioned as a possibility when speaking about Arsenal’s interest in the Portuguese international.

“While I’m told discussions are ongoing, there is no agreement between Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt over the transfer fee as yet and Silva hasn’t committed as yet.

“At present, although Silva’s preference would be to play in England, Leipzig are in the box seat to get a deal done because they’re able to make a financial offer to Frankfurt for the player. Not one that’s acceptable to their fellow Bundesliga club but they’re dealing with numbers as opposed to talking about possibilities and a desire to sign the player if, in Arsenal’s case, they can move Lacazette on.”

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad as they aim to build a team capable of breaking back into the top four next season.

The Gunners finished eighth and without a trophy under Arteta last term.

