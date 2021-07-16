Mikel Arteta sees Ben White as a signing “central” to the Arsenal team he is attempting to build this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to bring the Brighton and Hove Albion defender to north London this summer as Arteta aims to bolster his options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal are reported to have failed with a number of bids to land the England international, who made 36 appearances in the Premier League for the Seagulls last term and was part of the Three Lions squad at Euro 2020.

The north London side have so far not been able to conclude a deal to sign the centre-half and it remains to be seen whether they will get the transfer over the line before the start of the new campaign.

Now, journalist Castles has revealed that Arsenal’s pursuit of White is very much driven by Arteta, who sees the English defender as a key piece in the puzzle at The Emirates.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 13 July, Castles said: “They have been pushing very hard to get Ben White in from Brighton.

“That’s very much an Arteta-driven move. He sees Ben White as central to the kind of football team that he wants to build.

“He wants a ball-playing centre-back with pace. Someone who can play in a high line comfortably. Someone because he is young, English and with a good attitude has captaincy potential at the club.”

Arsenal are looking to try and break back into the top four next season after they finished eighth and without a trophy last term.

