Mikel Arteta drops hint about remaining Arsneal signings

Mikel Arteta hints that Arsenal are looking to bring in some more experienced players this summer

Thursday 22 July 2021
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Arsenal need to bring in some more experienced players in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have already begun their recruitment drive ahead of the new campaign by wrapping up the signings of full-back Nuno Tavares and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga in recent days.

The north London side are also believed to be on the verge of completing a deal to land defender Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their squad as they aim to put together a team capable of challenging for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League since 2004 and they finished eighth and without a trophy last term.

Reflecting on Nuno Tavares’ signing Arteta said: “The boy has already been pretty impressive. I think he is the right profile for what we are trying to build here.”

He was then asked if Arsenal fans should expect a similar profile for the remaining signings this summer, and he replied: “It is one of the profiles, but we need a good mixture as well.

“We need some senior players, players with different types of leadership in the team, with different qualities, people that complement each other.

“At the end of the day it is about the cohesion of the team so we need a squad that is cohesive that can develop and adapt, that offers different qualities to change games, protect games when we need to and this is what we are trying to build.”

