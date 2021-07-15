Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after penalty miss

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Bukayo Saka will be “fine” after his penalty miss for England due to the Arsenal youngster’s strength of character.

Saka, 19, missed the decisive spot-kick in England’s Euro 2020 final shootout defeat by Italy at Wembley on Sunday night as the Three Lions’ wait for a major trophy continued.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford also missed their penalties in the shootout as Roberto Mancini’s men triumphed at Wembley.

Saka, who was a second-half substitute during the game, had impressed when he was called upon by Gareth Southgate earlier in the tournament and he was named as the man of the match for his display in the 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic last month.

Arsenal boss Arteta has now revealed that he has sent Saka messages of support following Sunday’s final and the Gunners manager is backing the teenager to come back stronger.

Asked if he had personally spoken with Saka following Sunday’s game, Arteta said: “Yes, I have. We all have, I think, spoken to him, sent messages.

“He will be fine. He is such a strong character. He has received a lot of love and support from world football, not only with Arsenal but the national team and all the English fans because he doesn’t deserve anything like [what] he has been through.

“He has had a phenomenal season.

“In football, you want to be part of the greatest, you have to know today, at 19, that you lose more than you win unfortunately in this game and there are no exceptions to that rule.”

Saka made a total of four appearances for England at Euro 2020 after having made 32 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League last season.

