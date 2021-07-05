Andros Townsend has urged Arsenal to complete a move to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

The Gunners have been linked with a move to bring the 23-year-old England defender to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of next season.

However, despite the media speculation, Arsenal have not yet been able to complete a deal to bring the defender to The Emirates this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to strike a deal for White as they look to begin their summer recruitment drive.

Now, Crystal Palace winger Townsend has revealed why he is a keen admirer of White, suggesting that the Gunners should look to wrap up a deal sooner rather than later.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Townsend said of White: “Even before he played for England, I knew White was a top player. I’m surprised he wasn’t in the original England squad because I think he’s the perfect player that Gareth wants.

“He’s calm and composed on the ball he can play out from the back. When we played Brighton I was tasked with marking him, trying to close him down, press high up the pitch and get close to him, but I couldn’t get near him.

“He’s so composed on the ball, I was putting my best work in, trying to get close and put him under pressure, but before I could get to him he’d popped it off and they were out.

“If this deal goes over the line, I know Arsenal are getting a top player.”

White, who is currently on duty with England at Euro 2020, made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton and Hove Albion last term.

Arsenal, who ended up eighth and without a trophy last season, will be looking to break back into the top four next term.

