Arsenal look set to sign Ben White in a £50m deal and the move is a good one for the north London club, according to ESPN reporter Mark Ogden.

The Gunners have been relentlessly linked with a move to bring the 23-year-old central defender to The Emirates this summer and reports in recent days have suggested that they have finally settled on a price with Brighton and Hove Albion.

It is being suggested that Arsenal are poised to pay around £50m to bring the England defender to The Emirates as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge at the club.

White was a regular fixture in the Brighton team last season and he made 36 appearances in the Premier League as the Seagulls finished in 16th place in the top-flight table.

ESPN reporter Ogden expects to see the deal go ahead and he feels that the Gunners are making a good move in strengthening their back-line.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Ogden said: “It looks like Arsenal are going to agree a deal in the region of £50m which is big money for Arsenal, especially in terms of a domestic player.

“They tend to spend their money on forwards or attacking players.

“I think it’s the right move for Arsenal. They do need to strengthen at the back. They’ve been too inconsistent for too many years.”

Arsenal – who have not won the title since 2004 – are looking to mount a challenge for a top-four finish next season after they ended up in eighth place in the table and without a trophy last term.

