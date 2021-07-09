Arsenal have made a third bid to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White this week, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move to bring the English defender to The Emirates this summer and they are widely reported to have had at least two bids for the 23-year-old turned down by the Seagulls.

Mikel Arteta appears to be keen to bolster his options at centre-half as he looks to try and steer the Gunners into the top four next season.

White is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, although the defender is yet to make an appearance for Gareth Southgate’s men at the tournament.

Journalist Castles has now claimed that Arsenal have made a third offer to try and sign White this summer as they look to conclude a deal for the Premier League centre-half.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on Wednesday, Castles said: “My understanding is Arsenal have now made a third offer for White. That offer came at the beginning of the week.

“They’ve increased the guaranteed sum to £40m. So [that is] just £2m short of the figure that was expected to be the amount that would trigger a transfer that Brighton would accept and allow White to leave.

“There is another £6m in performance-related variables. The majority of those should be easily achieved as the majority of them are dependent on Arsenal appearances.

“Mikel Arteta is very much driving this move as we told you last week.

“Arteta sees White as a future captain of the club and a player central to the rebuild that he’s trying to achieve there.

“They have pretty much got to what White expected to be allowed to be sold for.”

White made 36 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League last season as he helped them to finish in 16th place in the table and secure their safety for another campaign.

