Arsenal are “getting much closer” in their bid to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 23-year-old defender this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his options at the back.

Arsenal have been reported to have had at least one bid turned down by Brighton as they look to get a deal over the line for the England international.

White has earned plenty of new admirers for his performances for Brighton and he made 36 appearances in the Premier League last season as he helped the Seagulls to finish in 16th place in the table.

The north London side will likely be keen to conclude a deal to sign White sooner rather than later as they aim to get their squad finalised ahead of the new campaign.

Italian journalist Romano has now revealed that the Gunners are gradually making progress in their bid to sign White this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said of Arsenal’s interest in White: “They’re working with White on the agreement of personal terms. They’re working with Brighton on the final transfer fee.

“There are still some things to be completed but it is getting much closer.”

Arsenal are aiming to mount a challenge for the top four next season after they finished eighth and without a trophy last term.

