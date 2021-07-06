Arsenal are prepared to make a third bid to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White this summer, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Gunners are getting ready to return with a third offer for the 23-year-old centre-half after having their initial two approaches turned down by the Seagulls.

According to the story, Arsenal remain locked in talks with Brighton over a deal for the England centre-half as they look to bolster their defensive options this summer.

Brighton are ready to let White leave the club this summer, provided that their valuation of the player is met.

White is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020 but has not yet featured for Gareth Southgate’s men at the tournament.

The central defender made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton last season as he helped them to finish in 16th place in the table.

Meanwhile, the same report also claims that Arsenal are closing in on the signings of Benfica full-back Nuno Tavares and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League last season and will be focused on trying to break back into the top four next term.

