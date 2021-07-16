Jules Kounde has emerged as a transfer target for both Arsenal and Chelsea FC this summer as the Gunners continue to be linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, according to Ian McGarry.

White has been strongly linked with a possible move to The Emirates this summer and the Gunners are believed to have had a number of bids for the 23-year-old defender already turned down by the Seagulls.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be successful in concluding a deal for White in the coming weeks as Mikel Arteta looks to add to his options at the back before the start of the new campaign.

Now, McGarry has claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea FC are keeping an eye on Sevilla defender Kounde as a potential defensive recruit this summer as the speculation about White’s situation rumbles on.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 13 July, McGarry said: “We have spoken in detail in previous podcasts in the last few weeks about Arsenal’s interest [in White].

“They’re the leading club chasing the Brighton centre-back, who was part of England’s 2020 squad.

“We also mentioned Chelsea have entered into that particular round of negotiations but are waiting to find out what Brighton’s asking price is.

“However, there has been an interesting development. Brighton have so far not entered into any kind of serious discussions regarding White’s future.

“They have named a price and that is a basic £50m fee plus potential add-ons and sell-on fee as well.

“This has led, which is normal practice, to a second choice [target]. Jules Kounde is in the mix for both Arsenal and Chelsea.

“He is someone who is clearly a prospect and who is flexible. He’s not just a centre-back but he can play at right-back or left-back if needs be.”

France international Kounde made 34 appearances in La Liga for Sevilla last season, scoring two goals and making one assist. He also netted once in the Champions League and he made one start for France during their Euro 2020 campaign.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip