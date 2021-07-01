Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has ‘verbal agreement’

Emile Smith Rowe has a “verbal agreement” to sign a new contract with Arsenal, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough season at Arsenal last term as he held down a regular spot in the first team under Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe earned plenty of new admirers as he scored two goals and made four assists in 20 Premier League games for the north London side as they finished eighth in the table.

The midfielder’s situation at The Emirates has been a talking point in recent weeks due to the fact that his current contract with the north London side is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in landing the midfielder this summer as they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Now, though, respected Italian journalist Romano has suggested that a new deal for Smith Rowe at Arsenal is likely to be on the cards because he has a verbal agreement with the north London side.

Speaking in an interview with Que Golazo, as quoted by the Daily Express, Romano said: “He’s not signed yet.

“But before Emile was going to holiday this summer, he had like a verbal agreement ready with Arsenal, this is what I know.

“So he’s waiting to come back from holiday and then to meet with Arsenal, complete some details and then sign the new contract with Arsenal.

“So from Smith Rowe’s side, he wants to stay at Arsenal, many times he said about he’s living his dream playing for Arsenal, he wants to stay and Arsenal are so happy with him.”

Smith Rowe, an Arsenal academy product, scored four goals and made seven assists in all competitions for the Gunners last term.

