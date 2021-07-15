Mikel Arteta replies when asked if Emile Smith Rowe is leaving Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has poured cold water on suggestions that Emile Smith Rowe could be on his way out of Arsenal this summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to Aston Villa this summer, and there have been reports in the media suggesting that the Villains have already failed with two bids for Arsenal midfielder.

Smith Rowe enjoyed something of a breakthrough season with the Gunners last term and he scored two goals and made four assists in 20 Premier League games for the north London side under Arteta.

The midfielder’s contract at Arsenal is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and the Gunners are likely to be keen to extend his deal beyond that point.

Arsenal boss Arteta has now dismissed suggestions that Smith Rowe could be on his way out of The Emirates this summer by insisting that the midfielder will be staying at the north London club.

Asked if he is determined to keep Smith Rowe, Arteta replied: “Without a question.

“Yes. He will stay here. One hundred per cent.”

Arsenal are looking to try and break back into the top four next season after they finished in eighth place and without a trophy last term.

