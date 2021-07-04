Fabrizio Romano issues update on Hector Bellerin situation at Arsenal

Arsenal are not interested in letting Hector Bellerin leave the club on loan this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Bellerin’s situation at The Emirates has become something of a source of uncertainty in recent weeks amid suggestions that the Spaniard could be on his way out of the north London club.

The Spanish full-back has been linked with a move to Serie A champions Inter Milan in recent days as the Italian side look to strengthen their options at the back.

The 26-year-old right-back was a regular fixture in the Arsenal first team last season under Mikel Arteta as he scored one goal and made two assists in 25 Premier League games for the Gunners.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Spaniard, whose Arsenal contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Now, respected Italian journalist Romano has revealed that there is not much behind the reports linking Bellerin to Inter Milan and Arsenal are not prepared to let the Spaniard leave on loan.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 30 June, Romano said of Bellerin’s situation: “There is nothing advanced with Inter. There is nothing close to being completed.

“Arsenal are not going to accept a loan bid for Hector Bellerin at the moment.”

Bellerin made a total of 35 appearances in all competitions last season as Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League.

